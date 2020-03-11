2817 S Fundy Street

Amenities

CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS ranch home with walkout finished basement. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with a large family room space in the basement. Available March 1st! Large backyard with ample deck space for entertaining. Home is located just blocks from the elementary school, the bus stop for the middle and high school is just steps from the home. Two car garage with lots of storage space and a workshop in the basement. New furnace, paint, carpet and appliances. New landscaping and exterior paint will happen in the spring/summer. Property is located near shopping and quick access to DIA. (Please excuse construction debris in photos as new carpet is being installed.)