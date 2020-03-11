All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

2817 S Fundy Street

2817 South Fundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2817 South Fundy Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS ranch home with walkout finished basement. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with a large family room space in the basement. Available March 1st! Large backyard with ample deck space for entertaining. Home is located just blocks from the elementary school, the bus stop for the middle and high school is just steps from the home. Two car garage with lots of storage space and a workshop in the basement. New furnace, paint, carpet and appliances. New landscaping and exterior paint will happen in the spring/summer. Property is located near shopping and quick access to DIA. (Please excuse construction debris in photos as new carpet is being installed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 S Fundy Street have any available units?
2817 S Fundy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 S Fundy Street have?
Some of 2817 S Fundy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 S Fundy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2817 S Fundy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 S Fundy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2817 S Fundy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2817 S Fundy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2817 S Fundy Street offers parking.
Does 2817 S Fundy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 S Fundy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 S Fundy Street have a pool?
No, 2817 S Fundy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2817 S Fundy Street have accessible units?
No, 2817 S Fundy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 S Fundy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 S Fundy Street has units with dishwashers.

