Aurora, CO
26981 E Roxbury Plaza
26981 E Roxbury Plaza

26981 East Roxbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

26981 East Roxbury Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Available to move in September 1st. In desirable Southshore neighborhood in Cherry Creek Schools. Huge corner lot 4 bed plus office house. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Main level with office beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, ss appliances, and tile backsplash. A lot of the furniture was recently purchased. Three living areas with the main level, loft, and basement. Large elegant master suite with 5 piece master bath w/ large tub. Cherokee Trail High less than 1 mile. Close to Pine Ridge Elementary, and Fox Ridge Middle. Nearby: Southalds mall with shopping and dining, Aurora Reservoir, trails, and quick access to E470. Owner pays HOA which includes huge Pool, and a beautiful YMCA that overlooks the Reservoir. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Credit 600+ and income 3x rent. Pets based on owner approval and deposit. Application Fee $55 per adult. Admin Fee $150. Showing by appointment, please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have any available units?
26981 E Roxbury Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have?
Some of 26981 E Roxbury Plaza's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26981 E Roxbury Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
26981 E Roxbury Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26981 E Roxbury Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza offer parking?
No, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza has a pool.
Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have accessible units?
No, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 26981 E Roxbury Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 26981 E Roxbury Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
