26981 E Roxbury Plaza

Available to move in September 1st. In desirable Southshore neighborhood in Cherry Creek Schools. Huge corner lot 4 bed plus office house. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Main level with office beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, ss appliances, and tile backsplash. A lot of the furniture was recently purchased. Three living areas with the main level, loft, and basement. Large elegant master suite with 5 piece master bath w/ large tub. Cherokee Trail High less than 1 mile. Close to Pine Ridge Elementary, and Fox Ridge Middle. Nearby: Southalds mall with shopping and dining, Aurora Reservoir, trails, and quick access to E470. Owner pays HOA which includes huge Pool, and a beautiful YMCA that overlooks the Reservoir. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Credit 600+ and income 3x rent. Pets based on owner approval and deposit. Application Fee $55 per adult. Admin Fee $150. Showing by appointment, please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery