2652 South Xanadu Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

This beautiful main floor 2 master bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 1,153 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, 2 master bedrooms, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, additional attic space and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a lighted 1 car carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time at the community clubhouse or pool. Nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and Nine Mile RTD station.



Nearby schools include Eastridge Elementary School, Prarie Middle School, and Overland High School.



To find the unit, go to driveway #4, past the mailboxes and roundabout, and the unit is located between carport 33 and 34.



2 Pets under 35 lbs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and yard care.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1214678 .



