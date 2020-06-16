All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2652 South Xanadu Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2652 South Xanadu Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

2652 South Xanadu Way

2652 South Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2652 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
This beautiful main floor 2 master bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 1,153 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, 2 master bedrooms, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, additional attic space and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a lighted 1 car carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time at the community clubhouse or pool. Nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and Nine Mile RTD station.

Nearby schools include Eastridge Elementary School, Prarie Middle School, and Overland High School.

To find the unit, go to driveway #4, past the mailboxes and roundabout, and the unit is located between carport 33 and 34.

2 Pets under 35 lbs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1214678 .

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 South Xanadu Way have any available units?
2652 South Xanadu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 South Xanadu Way have?
Some of 2652 South Xanadu Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 South Xanadu Way currently offering any rent specials?
2652 South Xanadu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 South Xanadu Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 South Xanadu Way is pet friendly.
Does 2652 South Xanadu Way offer parking?
Yes, 2652 South Xanadu Way offers parking.
Does 2652 South Xanadu Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 South Xanadu Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 South Xanadu Way have a pool?
Yes, 2652 South Xanadu Way has a pool.
Does 2652 South Xanadu Way have accessible units?
No, 2652 South Xanadu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 South Xanadu Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 South Xanadu Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College