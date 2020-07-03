26 S Nome St # E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Townhome in Olde Towne Community in Aurora Available Now! - Welcome to this two bedrooms/3baths beautiful townhome! Great location close to the Aurora Hills golf course. Easy access to Fitzsimons Anschutz University Hospital. Short commute to DIA, DTC, or Cherry Creek.



The main level features an updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, half bathroom, a living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a covered balcony that can be accessed from the glass sliding doors in the living room.



Upstairs are two bedrooms with its own baths. The basement features one car attached garage with laundry room.



(RLNE5394982)