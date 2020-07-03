All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 26 S Nome St # E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
26 S Nome St # E
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

26 S Nome St # E

26 South Nome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Townhome in Olde Towne Community in Aurora Available Now! - Welcome to this two bedrooms/3baths beautiful townhome! Great location close to the Aurora Hills golf course. Easy access to Fitzsimons Anschutz University Hospital. Short commute to DIA, DTC, or Cherry Creek.

The main level features an updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, half bathroom, a living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a covered balcony that can be accessed from the glass sliding doors in the living room.

Upstairs are two bedrooms with its own baths. The basement features one car attached garage with laundry room.

If you want to see more listings or inquire about our tenant services where we help tenants find a rental, please visit our website at www.evolvedenver.com.

To schedule a private showing, please email or text.

(RLNE5394982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 S Nome St # E have any available units?
26 S Nome St # E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 S Nome St # E have?
Some of 26 S Nome St # E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 S Nome St # E currently offering any rent specials?
26 S Nome St # E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 S Nome St # E pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 S Nome St # E is pet friendly.
Does 26 S Nome St # E offer parking?
Yes, 26 S Nome St # E offers parking.
Does 26 S Nome St # E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 S Nome St # E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 S Nome St # E have a pool?
No, 26 S Nome St # E does not have a pool.
Does 26 S Nome St # E have accessible units?
No, 26 S Nome St # E does not have accessible units.
Does 26 S Nome St # E have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 S Nome St # E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College