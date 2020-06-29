Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2568 S. Fundy Circle Available 10/01/19 Spacious Sterling Hills 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-Level Home, Main Floor Study, Close To Buckley AFB -

Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Located in Sterling Hills. Open Foor Plan on Main Level Including Study just off Entrance, Large Open Kitchen and Comfortable Den on Lower-Level. Large Custom Deck off of Kitchen & Eat-In Dining Area for Entertaining and Having the Whole Family Over!

Master Bedroom & 2 Additional Bedrooms on Upper Level With Jack and Jill Bath! Large Master Bedroom with 5-piece Bath! Additional 570 sqft Downstairs in the Open, Unfinished Basement.



Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.



EZ access to Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Mall & E470. Don't miss out on this one! Call Thuy today at 720-435-1777 or email at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



No criminal background

Preferred credit score greater than 620

Income at least three times the monthly rent



