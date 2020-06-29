All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2568 S. Fundy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2568 S. Fundy Circle
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2568 S. Fundy Circle

2568 South Fundy Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2568 South Fundy Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2568 S. Fundy Circle Available 10/01/19 Spacious Sterling Hills 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-Level Home, Main Floor Study, Close To Buckley AFB -
Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Located in Sterling Hills. Open Foor Plan on Main Level Including Study just off Entrance, Large Open Kitchen and Comfortable Den on Lower-Level. Large Custom Deck off of Kitchen & Eat-In Dining Area for Entertaining and Having the Whole Family Over!
Master Bedroom & 2 Additional Bedrooms on Upper Level With Jack and Jill Bath! Large Master Bedroom with 5-piece Bath! Additional 570 sqft Downstairs in the Open, Unfinished Basement.

Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.

EZ access to Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Mall & E470. Don't miss out on this one! Call Thuy today at 720-435-1777 or email at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

No criminal background
Preferred credit score greater than 620
Income at least three times the monthly rent

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2510643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have any available units?
2568 S. Fundy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2568 S. Fundy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2568 S. Fundy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 S. Fundy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 S. Fundy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle offer parking?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have a pool?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have accessible units?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2568 S. Fundy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2568 S. Fundy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College