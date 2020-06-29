All apartments in Aurora
2564 South Fundy Circle
2564 South Fundy Circle

2564 South Fundy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2564 South Fundy Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1004310.This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Starling Hill will welcome you with 2,551 square feet of living space!Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are walking/biking trails, Switchgrass Park, Sterling Hills West Park, Plains Conservation Center, and many shopping/dining options including Seven Hills Shopping Center and Iliff Crossings Shopping Center. Less than 20 minutes to Buckley Air Force Base! Travel is easy with quick access to Tower Rd, E-470, and E Hampden Ave. Nearby schools include Arrowhead Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Rangeview High School.Sorry, no pets allowed. Rent includes trash.Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1004310.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to changeReal Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 South Fundy Circle have any available units?
2564 South Fundy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2564 South Fundy Circle have?
Some of 2564 South Fundy Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 South Fundy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2564 South Fundy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 South Fundy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2564 South Fundy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2564 South Fundy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2564 South Fundy Circle offers parking.
Does 2564 South Fundy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2564 South Fundy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 South Fundy Circle have a pool?
No, 2564 South Fundy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2564 South Fundy Circle have accessible units?
No, 2564 South Fundy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 South Fundy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2564 South Fundy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
