All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 25024 E. Pinewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
25024 E. Pinewood Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

25024 E. Pinewood Place

25024 East Pinewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25024 East Pinewood Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home In The Wheatlands!! Cherry Creek Schools! Backs To Open Space! - Welcome to The Wheatlands! Beautifully Maintained Home Situated in Conveniently Located Neighborhood Minutes from E-470 Access, Southlands Mall, and Buckley AFB. Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. This Home offers over 2200 sqft of Finished Living Space with Beautiful Dark Hardwoods Throughout the Main Level into Kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops, Gas Stove, Island, Custom Dark Cabinets, Large Pantry, & Stainless Steel Appliances!! Large Master Bedroom Suite with 5-Piece Master Bathroom. Enjoy Extra Space in the Upper Level Loft. Spacious Low-Maintenance Backyard that backs to open space and Features a Large Patio for Entertaining and Enjoying the Spring Days.

Laundry Room on Upper Level - Washer/Dryer Included! Attached 2-Car Garage!! Enjoy access to the Community Pool!

Start your Move Today!! Available for Immediate Move-in! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1962681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have any available units?
25024 E. Pinewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have?
Some of 25024 E. Pinewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25024 E. Pinewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
25024 E. Pinewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25024 E. Pinewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25024 E. Pinewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 25024 E. Pinewood Place offers parking.
Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25024 E. Pinewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have a pool?
Yes, 25024 E. Pinewood Place has a pool.
Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have accessible units?
No, 25024 E. Pinewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25024 E. Pinewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25024 E. Pinewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College