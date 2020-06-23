25024 E. Pinewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully Maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Plus Loft Home In The Wheatlands!! Cherry Creek Schools! Backs To Open Space! - Welcome to The Wheatlands! Beautifully Maintained Home Situated in Conveniently Located Neighborhood Minutes from E-470 Access, Southlands Mall, and Buckley AFB. Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. This Home offers over 2200 sqft of Finished Living Space with Beautiful Dark Hardwoods Throughout the Main Level into Kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite Countertops, Gas Stove, Island, Custom Dark Cabinets, Large Pantry, & Stainless Steel Appliances!! Large Master Bedroom Suite with 5-Piece Master Bathroom. Enjoy Extra Space in the Upper Level Loft. Spacious Low-Maintenance Backyard that backs to open space and Features a Large Patio for Entertaining and Enjoying the Spring Days.



Laundry Room on Upper Level - Washer/Dryer Included! Attached 2-Car Garage!! Enjoy access to the Community Pool!



Start your Move Today!! Available for Immediate Move-in! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



