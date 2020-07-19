All apartments in Aurora
2485 S. Jebel Way

2485 South Jebel Way · No Longer Available
Location

2485 South Jebel Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d8d78a0e6 ----
Beautiful, cozy updated home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and the 5th bedroom on main floor. Near Buckley Air Force Base. 5th bedroom on main floor currently used as a study. Kitchen has granite counter tops updated cabinets, eat-in dining area and all major stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove / oven, dishwasher. Property comes equipped with washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and upstairs. Bathrooms have updated vanities. Master bedroom has two closets. Large back patio with fenced and landscaped yard. Property backs up to open space. Walking trail is near by that goes throughout the neighborhood. Community pool only 5 minute walk away. Property is near by open space, plains conservation center, quick access to E-470, only 15 minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir!

Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 2 Car Garage
Backyard
Club House
Community Park
Community Playground
Community Pool
Fenced Backyard
Large Dogs
Oven/Range
Small Dogs
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 S. Jebel Way have any available units?
2485 S. Jebel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 S. Jebel Way have?
Some of 2485 S. Jebel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 S. Jebel Way currently offering any rent specials?
2485 S. Jebel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 S. Jebel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2485 S. Jebel Way is pet friendly.
Does 2485 S. Jebel Way offer parking?
Yes, 2485 S. Jebel Way offers parking.
Does 2485 S. Jebel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2485 S. Jebel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 S. Jebel Way have a pool?
Yes, 2485 S. Jebel Way has a pool.
Does 2485 S. Jebel Way have accessible units?
No, 2485 S. Jebel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 S. Jebel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 S. Jebel Way has units with dishwashers.
