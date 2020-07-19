2485 S. Jebel Way

Amenities

Beautiful, cozy updated home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and the 5th bedroom on main floor. Near Buckley Air Force Base. 5th bedroom on main floor currently used as a study. Kitchen has granite counter tops updated cabinets, eat-in dining area and all major stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove / oven, dishwasher. Property comes equipped with washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and upstairs. Bathrooms have updated vanities. Master bedroom has two closets. Large back patio with fenced and landscaped yard. Property backs up to open space. Walking trail is near by that goes throughout the neighborhood. Community pool only 5 minute walk away. Property is near by open space, plains conservation center, quick access to E-470, only 15 minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir!



Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



