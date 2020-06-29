All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2477 S. Argonne St

2477 South Argonne Street · No Longer Available
Location

2477 South Argonne Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2477 S. Argonne St Available 07/01/20 Large 3BD, 2.5BA Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This spacious home features 3 living spaces including a formal living room, family room, and upstairs loft. Enjoy living in this quiet, well maintained neighborhood with an HOA. Conveniently located near several parks, as well as multiple shopping centers. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meiBQvsg8o&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5709426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 S. Argonne St have any available units?
2477 S. Argonne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 S. Argonne St have?
Some of 2477 S. Argonne St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 S. Argonne St currently offering any rent specials?
2477 S. Argonne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 S. Argonne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 S. Argonne St is pet friendly.
Does 2477 S. Argonne St offer parking?
Yes, 2477 S. Argonne St offers parking.
Does 2477 S. Argonne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2477 S. Argonne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 S. Argonne St have a pool?
No, 2477 S. Argonne St does not have a pool.
Does 2477 S. Argonne St have accessible units?
No, 2477 S. Argonne St does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 S. Argonne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 S. Argonne St has units with dishwashers.

