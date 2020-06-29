Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2477 S. Argonne St Available 07/01/20 Large 3BD, 2.5BA Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This spacious home features 3 living spaces including a formal living room, family room, and upstairs loft. Enjoy living in this quiet, well maintained neighborhood with an HOA. Conveniently located near several parks, as well as multiple shopping centers. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meiBQvsg8o&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs negotiable

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5709426)