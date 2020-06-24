All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2337 Moline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2337 Moline St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2337 Moline St

2337 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2337 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Hidden gem near Anschutz Medical Campus - Property Id: 102230

This hidden gem is minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Stanley Market Place. It has an open floor plan that includes an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove. Features original hardwood flooring, fresh carpet, tile and a large, fenced and professionally landscaped backyard with a garden, custom fire pit and patio space for grilling. There is also a large back room that can be used as either a family room or third bedroom with a private bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102230
Property Id 102230

(RLNE4731048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Moline St have any available units?
2337 Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Moline St have?
Some of 2337 Moline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Moline St offer parking?
No, 2337 Moline St does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 Moline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Moline St have a pool?
No, 2337 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 2337 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 Moline St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College