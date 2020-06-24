2337 Moline St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Hidden gem near Anschutz Medical Campus - Property Id: 102230



This hidden gem is minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Stanley Market Place. It has an open floor plan that includes an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove. Features original hardwood flooring, fresh carpet, tile and a large, fenced and professionally landscaped backyard with a garden, custom fire pit and patio space for grilling. There is also a large back room that can be used as either a family room or third bedroom with a private bath.

