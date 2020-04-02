All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22645 E Ontario Drive

22645 East Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22645 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cec16d02f ----
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Saddle Rock Golf Club community. 2nd floor, corner unit overlooking the community pool. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and hardwood floors, 2 master suites with attached bathrooms. All major appliances included, plus a stacked washer/dryer. Features include a private balcony, gas fireplace, central AC, and a detached one car garage. Great location near Southlands and the golf course, desirable Cherry Creek Schools, restaurants, shopping and more. Easy access to E-470. Located in Arapahoe County.

Water, sewer and trash included.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Central A/C
Detached One Car Garage
Gas Fireplace
Mini Blinds
Stove
Washer/Dryer

