Last updated December 26 2019

22246 E. Glasgow Place

22246 East Glasgow Place · No Longer Available
Location

22246 East Glasgow Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 BR/3BA Home On Quiet Cul De Sac in Desirable Saddle Rock Community! All New Kitchen Appliances and New Flooring Throughout! Cherry Creek School District!! - Welcome To Saddle Rock Golf Club South Community! Beautifully Updated Home in Desirable Saddle Rock Community in Southern Aurora. Immaculate 4-Bedroom Home Offers 3 Full Bathrooms, Including a 5-Piece Bathroom in the Master Suite with Walk-In Closet! New Laminate and Carpet Throughout Entire Home. Over 2400 Finished Sq Ft. Featuring Open Main Level with Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Formal Living and Dining Room and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Soar to Vaulted Ceilings. Formal Living and Dining Rooms Feature Vaulted Ceilings and Welcome you into the Home. Large Kitchen Features New Appliances, Including French Door Refrigerator, Glass Electric Cook-Top, Double Ovens, Built-In Microwave and Dishwasher. Stone Tile Kitchen Counters, Tons of Cabinets Including Pantry Cabinets & Eat-In Dining Space Round out this Chef Friendly Kitchen. Main Floor Bedroom to use as a Study or Bedroom! Master Suite Features Vaulted Ceilings, 5-Piece Master Bathroom with Separate Vanities, Soaking Tub, Glass Shower, and Walk-In Closet and a Relaxing, Private View of the Backyard Green Space. 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Full Hallway Bathroom Featuring Double Vanity! Full Bathroom on Main Level Adjacent to Laundry Room with Sink and Built-In Cabinets. W/D Hookups Only, Washer & Dryer Not Included. Over-Sized 3-Car Garage and Quiet Cul De Sac Location Round out this Impressive Home! Contact Me Now to Schedule a Showing!
This home does not have a basement.

Located just Minutes from E-470, DTC, Buckley AFB and Southlands Mall! Cherry Creek School District!! Walking distance to Grandview High School!

Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.
No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Monthly Pet Rent. No Cats.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have any available units?
22246 E. Glasgow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have?
Some of 22246 E. Glasgow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22246 E. Glasgow Place currently offering any rent specials?
22246 E. Glasgow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22246 E. Glasgow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22246 E. Glasgow Place is pet friendly.
Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place offer parking?
Yes, 22246 E. Glasgow Place offers parking.
Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22246 E. Glasgow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have a pool?
No, 22246 E. Glasgow Place does not have a pool.
Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have accessible units?
No, 22246 E. Glasgow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22246 E. Glasgow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22246 E. Glasgow Place has units with dishwashers.

