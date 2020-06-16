22246 E. Glasgow Place

Amenities

4 BR/3BA Home On Quiet Cul De Sac in Desirable Saddle Rock Community! All New Kitchen Appliances and New Flooring Throughout! Cherry Creek School District!! - Welcome To Saddle Rock Golf Club South Community! Beautifully Updated Home in Desirable Saddle Rock Community in Southern Aurora. Immaculate 4-Bedroom Home Offers 3 Full Bathrooms, Including a 5-Piece Bathroom in the Master Suite with Walk-In Closet! New Laminate and Carpet Throughout Entire Home. Over 2400 Finished Sq Ft. Featuring Open Main Level with Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Spacious Formal Living and Dining Room and Floor to Ceiling Windows that Soar to Vaulted Ceilings. Formal Living and Dining Rooms Feature Vaulted Ceilings and Welcome you into the Home. Large Kitchen Features New Appliances, Including French Door Refrigerator, Glass Electric Cook-Top, Double Ovens, Built-In Microwave and Dishwasher. Stone Tile Kitchen Counters, Tons of Cabinets Including Pantry Cabinets & Eat-In Dining Space Round out this Chef Friendly Kitchen. Main Floor Bedroom to use as a Study or Bedroom! Master Suite Features Vaulted Ceilings, 5-Piece Master Bathroom with Separate Vanities, Soaking Tub, Glass Shower, and Walk-In Closet and a Relaxing, Private View of the Backyard Green Space. 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Full Hallway Bathroom Featuring Double Vanity! Full Bathroom on Main Level Adjacent to Laundry Room with Sink and Built-In Cabinets. W/D Hookups Only, Washer & Dryer Not Included. Over-Sized 3-Car Garage and Quiet Cul De Sac Location Round out this Impressive Home! Contact Me Now to Schedule a Showing!

This home does not have a basement.



Located just Minutes from E-470, DTC, Buckley AFB and Southlands Mall! Cherry Creek School District!! Walking distance to Grandview High School!



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Monthly Pet Rent. No Cats.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



