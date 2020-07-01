21941 East Ridge Trail Circle

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room media room sauna wine room

Gorgeous Home with All the Upgrades! The Large Main Floor Master Bedroom highlighted with a Sitting Area Divided by a 2-Way Fireplace with a door that leads out to the Deck. A Beautiful 5 Piece Master Bathroom w/ mosaic designs tile on the floor with Oversized Tub & Shower; Gourmet kitchen with two large islands. Upstairs Features a Private Suite and two additional Large Bedrooms, are connected by Jack and Jill Bathroom. There is a Finished Basement with game room and theater room; Classy wine room and wet bar adjacent to recreation room make for a great party space with surround sound and Central vacuum system throughout the house They have insulated walls and ceiling to reduce sound transmission. The Bathroom in the finished basement includes Large Shower and Sauna. The Backyard is a Private Sanctuary including a Large Deck. Outside, Landscape with Lighting and a panoramic Mountain View.



The neighborhood is quiet. Very Close to the Golf Course, Shopping District, Dining and Grocery Stores. Ethernet throughout the house. Perfect Home for Get-Togethers Year Round. Close to E-470 and Smokey Hill Road. Excellent Cherry Creek Schools.



