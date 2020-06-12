2090 Granby St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill internet access

I have a Private Room and Bath in my Home in NE Aurora. I'm only 13 miles from Denver International Airport, 1 mile from University of Colorado Hospital, King Soopers is 3-Blocks Away, The Lite Rail is about 1/2 mile, and all sorts of Restaurants, Fast Foods, Parks, and Library within walking or biking away..



The Bedroom and Bathroom is newly renovated, the Bedroom furniture is brand new with a Full-sized bed, a Night stand, a Desk with Chair,a High Boy Chest, and a Storage Cubbie, Hangars in Closet and a Iron/Board. In the Bathroom there is a Single Shower, Toilet(of course),

and a Sink. Included with the Bedroom and Bathroom are, Sheets, Pillows, Quilts, Towels, Toilet paper, Kleenex, and Cleaning Supplies, Charging Lamps.

We will Share the rest of my Home, Living room, Kitchen, and Dining room. We will also share my Carport, and 1/2 of the Storage Unit (if needed).