Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

2090 Granby St

2090 Granby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2090 Granby Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
I have a Private Room and Bath in my Home in NE Aurora. I'm only 13 miles from Denver International Airport, 1 mile from University of Colorado Hospital, King Soopers is 3-Blocks Away, The Lite Rail is about 1/2 mile, and all sorts of Restaurants, Fast Foods, Parks, and Library within walking or biking away..

The Bedroom and Bathroom is newly renovated, the Bedroom furniture is brand new with a Full-sized bed, a Night stand, a Desk with Chair,a High Boy Chest, and a Storage Cubbie, Hangars in Closet and a Iron/Board. In the Bathroom there is a Single Shower, Toilet(of course),
and a Sink. Included with the Bedroom and Bathroom are, Sheets, Pillows, Quilts, Towels, Toilet paper, Kleenex, and Cleaning Supplies, Charging Lamps.
We will Share the rest of my Home, Living room, Kitchen, and Dining room. We will also share my Carport, and 1/2 of the Storage Unit (if needed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Granby St have any available units?
2090 Granby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 Granby St have?
Some of 2090 Granby St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Granby St currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Granby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Granby St pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Granby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2090 Granby St offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Granby St offers parking.
Does 2090 Granby St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Granby St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Granby St have a pool?
No, 2090 Granby St does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Granby St have accessible units?
No, 2090 Granby St does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Granby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2090 Granby St has units with dishwashers.
