Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

2056 Fulton Street

2056 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Fulton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed 1 bath house for rent. Features new carpet, new paint, 1 car garage. No application fee, must have verifiable rental history and income. Pets okay, tenant pays all utilities. Applications will not be considered until applicant has walked through the interior of the property. We do NOT advertise on Craigslist.
Covid-19 Alert! Please be sure to sanitize or wash hands before and after touching the lockbox. Please abide by social distancing.
Dumpster will be picked up week of 5/11.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Fulton Street have any available units?
2056 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2056 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2056 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 2056 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 2056 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 2056 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

