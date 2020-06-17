1999 Beeler Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 1 bath house for rent. Features new carpet, new paint, garage, fenced corner lot. No application fee, must have verifiable rental history and income. Pets okay, tenant pays all utilities. Applications will not be considered until applicant has walked through the interior of the property. We do NOT advertise on Craigslist.

Covid-19 Alert! Please be sure to sanitize or wash hands before and after touching the lockbox. Please abide by social distancing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.