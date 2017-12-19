19871 E. LaSalle Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Aurora! Property has NEW paint, carpet and flooring throughout! Property is updated and very spacious. Updated kitchen comes equipped with all major stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, stove / oven, microwave, dishwasher. Kitchen sink has water filter attached. Property also comes equipped with central humidifier. Property will also have washer and dryer provided. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in main area. Attached over sized 2-car garage, has finished basement with office / bonus room equipped with built in shelving, and under the stairs storage. Large living room has gas fireplace and open concept to dining room and kitchen. Large back patio looks out to beautifully landscaped fenced yard. Quick access to both E-470 as well as well as E. Iliff, close to E. Smoky Hill Rd. Minutes to restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores, Smoky Hill Town Center, Piney Creek Crossing and much more!!



No Pets are permitted at this property.



This property is a non-smoking property.



