Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19871 E. LaSalle Dr.
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

19871 E. LaSalle Dr.

19871 East Lasalle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19871 East Lasalle Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e04eafd023 ----
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Aurora! Property has NEW paint, carpet and flooring throughout! Property is updated and very spacious. Updated kitchen comes equipped with all major stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, stove / oven, microwave, dishwasher. Kitchen sink has water filter attached. Property also comes equipped with central humidifier. Property will also have washer and dryer provided. Open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in main area. Attached over sized 2-car garage, has finished basement with office / bonus room equipped with built in shelving, and under the stairs storage. Large living room has gas fireplace and open concept to dining room and kitchen. Large back patio looks out to beautifully landscaped fenced yard. Quick access to both E-470 as well as well as E. Iliff, close to E. Smoky Hill Rd. Minutes to restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores, Smoky Hill Town Center, Piney Creek Crossing and much more!!

No Pets are permitted at this property.

This property is a non-smoking property.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee.

The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification.

Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 2 Car Garage
Central A/C
Central Humidifier
Finished Basement
Forced Air
Large Fenced Backyard With Concrete Patio
Oven/Range
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have any available units?
19871 E. LaSalle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have?
Some of 19871 E. LaSalle Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19871 E. LaSalle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. offers parking.
Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have a pool?
No, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. has accessible units.
Does 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19871 E. LaSalle Dr. has units with dishwashers.

