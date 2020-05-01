19578 E. 62nd Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Ranch Style Home located in Prestigious High Point at DIA Community *AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL* - This lovely home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, plantation window shutters and a fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The partially finished basement features one bedroom, full bathroom, recreation room, game room and lots of space for storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. Community pool and park are just outside your door. Three car garage perfect for all of your outdoor gear. Located right next to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and less than 10 minutes from DIA.



ONE SMALL DOG -30LBS NEGOTIABLE WITH A $500 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT



**Contact Tracy Williams to schedule a showing 303-549-0161



