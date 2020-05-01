All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 19578 E. 62nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19578 E. 62nd Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

19578 E. 62nd Ave

19578 East 62nd Avenue · (303) 698-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19578 East 62nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19578 E. 62nd Ave · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Ranch Style Home located in Prestigious High Point at DIA Community *AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL* - This lovely home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, plantation window shutters and a fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The partially finished basement features one bedroom, full bathroom, recreation room, game room and lots of space for storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. Community pool and park are just outside your door. Three car garage perfect for all of your outdoor gear. Located right next to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and less than 10 minutes from DIA.

ONE SMALL DOG -30LBS NEGOTIABLE WITH A $500 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

**Contact Tracy Williams to schedule a showing 303-549-0161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have any available units?
19578 E. 62nd Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have?
Some of 19578 E. 62nd Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19578 E. 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19578 E. 62nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19578 E. 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19578 E. 62nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19578 E. 62nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19578 E. 62nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19578 E. 62nd Ave has a pool.
Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 19578 E. 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19578 E. 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19578 E. 62nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19578 E. 62nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity