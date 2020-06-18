All apartments in Aurora
19332 East Purdue Circle
19332 East Purdue Circle

19332 East Purdue Circle · (303) 558-4919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19332 East Purdue Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have any available units?
19332 East Purdue Circle has a unit available for $2,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19332 East Purdue Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19332 East Purdue Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19332 East Purdue Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19332 East Purdue Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle offer parking?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not offer parking.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have a pool?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have accessible units?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19332 East Purdue Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19332 East Purdue Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
