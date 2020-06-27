All apartments in Aurora
19000 E Mansfield Dr
19000 E Mansfield Dr

19000 East Mansfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19000 East Mansfield Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms conveniently located in Arapahoe County. Hardwood floors through out main level, brand new paint top to bottom, Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, nice den/extra living room in the basement, Cherry Creek 5 School District. New Roof, New Paint inside and out! Bathrooms are beautifully updated. Located within walking to distance to Horizon Park and Sunrise Park. A variety of food options are right around the corner from Flaming Joe's Seafood, Golden Flame Wings, Pearl of Siam and many more. About a ten minute walk to the closest bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have any available units?
19000 E Mansfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have?
Some of 19000 E Mansfield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19000 E Mansfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19000 E Mansfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19000 E Mansfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19000 E Mansfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19000 E Mansfield Dr offers parking.
Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19000 E Mansfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have a pool?
No, 19000 E Mansfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 19000 E Mansfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19000 E Mansfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19000 E Mansfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
