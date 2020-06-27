19000 E Mansfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful ranch corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms conveniently located in Arapahoe County. Hardwood floors through out main level, brand new paint top to bottom, Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, nice den/extra living room in the basement, Cherry Creek 5 School District. New Roof, New Paint inside and out! Bathrooms are beautifully updated. Located within walking to distance to Horizon Park and Sunrise Park. A variety of food options are right around the corner from Flaming Joe's Seafood, Golden Flame Wings, Pearl of Siam and many more. About a ten minute walk to the closest bus stop.