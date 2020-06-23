18907 E Loyola Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful ranch home with finished basement offers 5 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms with a study, 3 full baths and a 2 car garage. Amazing Kitchen space, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, with a fireplace in the living room. The Master bedroom comes equipped with a 5 piece master bath. A large family room located in the basement. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek School! Easy access to DTC AND DIA. Located next to Horizon Park and Sunrise Park where you can enjoy walking and biking. A variety of great food options are just a few minutes drive away.