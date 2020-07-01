18766 East Yale Circle

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE !!! ***



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,500 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Seven Hills Park. Also nearby are Old Chicago, King Soopers, Southlands AMC, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Vassar Elementary School, Marachek Middle School, and Rangview High School.



Cats and dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.



