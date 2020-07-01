All apartments in Aurora
18766 East Yale Circle

18766 E Yale Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18766 E Yale Cir, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,500 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Seven Hills Park. Also nearby are Old Chicago, King Soopers, Southlands AMC, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Vassar Elementary School, Marachek Middle School, and Rangview High School.

Cats and dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.

*** CHOOSE A 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

