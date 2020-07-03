18302 E Kepner Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dee1d7090 ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/5dee1d7090 Just around the corner from Buckley AFB, this property is in a nicely maintained community with a community pool and tennis courts, quick access to parks, trails, highways, restaurants and shopping. Fresh paint, new carpet, brand new granite countertops and updated cabinets. Unit has A/C. 1 reserved parking spot, just steps from this first floor unit. Private patio. Unit includes Water, Trash and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for Gas.Electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Community Clubhouse Community Pool Tennis Courts