All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18302 E Kepner Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18302 E Kepner Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

18302 E Kepner Place

18302 East Kepner Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18302 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dee1d7090 ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/5dee1d7090 Just around the corner from Buckley AFB, this property is in a nicely maintained community with a community pool and tennis courts, quick access to parks, trails, highways, restaurants and shopping. Fresh paint, new carpet, brand new granite countertops and updated cabinets. Unit has A/C. 1 reserved parking spot, just steps from this first floor unit. Private patio. Unit includes Water, Trash and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for Gas.Electricity. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Community Clubhouse Community Pool Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18302 E Kepner Place have any available units?
18302 E Kepner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18302 E Kepner Place have?
Some of 18302 E Kepner Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18302 E Kepner Place currently offering any rent specials?
18302 E Kepner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18302 E Kepner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18302 E Kepner Place is pet friendly.
Does 18302 E Kepner Place offer parking?
Yes, 18302 E Kepner Place offers parking.
Does 18302 E Kepner Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18302 E Kepner Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18302 E Kepner Place have a pool?
Yes, 18302 E Kepner Place has a pool.
Does 18302 E Kepner Place have accessible units?
No, 18302 E Kepner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18302 E Kepner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18302 E Kepner Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College