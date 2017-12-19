All apartments in Aurora
Location

183 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874034.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Highline Villages will welcome you with 1,176 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is 2 carports.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Expo Park and Del Mar Park. Also nearby are The Gardens on Havana, Target, Party City, Jamba Juice, Town Center at Aurora, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Lansing Elementary School, South Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874034.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 South Nome Street have any available units?
183 South Nome Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 South Nome Street have?
Some of 183 South Nome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 South Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
183 South Nome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 South Nome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 South Nome Street is pet friendly.
Does 183 South Nome Street offer parking?
Yes, 183 South Nome Street does offer parking.
Does 183 South Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 South Nome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 South Nome Street have a pool?
No, 183 South Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 183 South Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 183 South Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 183 South Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 South Nome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
