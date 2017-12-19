183 South Nome Street ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Highline Villages will welcome you with 1,176 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is 2 carports.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Expo Park and Del Mar Park. Also nearby are The Gardens on Havana, Target, Party City, Jamba Juice, Town Center at Aurora, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Lansing Elementary School, South Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874034.



