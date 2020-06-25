All apartments in Aurora
18169 East Asbury Drive
18169 East Asbury Drive

Location

18169 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have any available units?
18169 East Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18169 East Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18169 East Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18169 East Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18169 East Asbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive offer parking?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18169 East Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18169 East Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
