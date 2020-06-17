All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1800 Billings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1800 Billings Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:07 PM

1800 Billings Street

1800 Billings Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Billings Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64eb9f10b7 ---- Shadow Tree offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that have recently been updated with designer flooring, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and new paint. This property offers on-site management, laundry facilities and free parking. Located in north Aurora, Shadow Tree apartments are convenient to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, the Anschutz Medical Campus and VA Hospital, as well as the light rail and I-225. The city of Aurora lies just east of Denver, and offers a diverse mix of businesses and cultures. You'll find the University of Colorado Medical Campus, including Children's Hospital, the Pharmacy School and Dental School, the VA Hospital, as well as Buckley Air Force Base. The city boasts acres of outdoor recreation (including 6 golf courses), over 200 ethnic restaurants, and the Stanley Marketplace, a hub of local businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Billings Street have any available units?
1800 Billings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Billings Street have?
Some of 1800 Billings Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Billings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1800 Billings Street offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Billings Street offers parking.
Does 1800 Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Billings Street have a pool?
No, 1800 Billings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 1800 Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Billings Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College