Aurora, CO
1789 S Norfolk St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1789 S Norfolk St

1789 South Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1789 South Norfolk Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1789 S Norfolk St - Property Id: 99385

Beautifully updated modern home in the lovely Stone Ridge Park. This home has as large front yard and side RV pad. The home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, tiled floors, lots of counter-tops and newer appliances, sliding glass door leads to upper deck with great views and creates a great outdoor dining area in the summer.

The upper level offers and open floor plan with plenty of light and bright living room, formal dining room, master bedroom and master bathroom. Second guest bedroom also on main level offers a walkout onto the patio. Lower level features a wonderful and cozy family room with fireplace , second bath and two additional bedrooms.

One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/99385p
Property Id 99385

(RLNE5094980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 S Norfolk St have any available units?
1789 S Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 S Norfolk St have?
Some of 1789 S Norfolk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 S Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
1789 S Norfolk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 S Norfolk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1789 S Norfolk St is pet friendly.
Does 1789 S Norfolk St offer parking?
No, 1789 S Norfolk St does not offer parking.
Does 1789 S Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1789 S Norfolk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 S Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 1789 S Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 1789 S Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 1789 S Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 S Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 S Norfolk St has units with dishwashers.
