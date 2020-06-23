Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1789 S Norfolk St - Property Id: 99385



Beautifully updated modern home in the lovely Stone Ridge Park. This home has as large front yard and side RV pad. The home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



Updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, tiled floors, lots of counter-tops and newer appliances, sliding glass door leads to upper deck with great views and creates a great outdoor dining area in the summer.



The upper level offers and open floor plan with plenty of light and bright living room, formal dining room, master bedroom and master bathroom. Second guest bedroom also on main level offers a walkout onto the patio. Lower level features a wonderful and cozy family room with fireplace , second bath and two additional bedrooms.



One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

