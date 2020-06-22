All apartments in Aurora
1788 Florence Street
1788 Florence Street

1788 North Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1788 North Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Property is currently pending with applicants and no further showings are being conducted**

Available for a flexible lease
Located centrally in Aurora with convenient access to Childrens, Veterans and UC Health Hospitals at Anschutz.
Remodeled bathrooms up and down.
New carpet in basement! Three full bedrooms upstairs, two non conforming rooms in basement.

Fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!
Property includes detached two car garage.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,835, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1615, Available 7/16/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

