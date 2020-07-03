All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1775 S Oakland St

1775 South Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1775 South Oakland Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/93eda21070 ---- Bright and Open 3 bedroom, 2. 5 bathroom, 1974 square foot corner lot tri-level house with Basement in Glee Bees Village East. Inside features include Hardwood floors through out the whole house, Wood burning living room fire place, Eat in Kitchen, Open Floor Plan, Private Master Bedroom, attic fan, and All major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Out side features include back Patio, Lawn Sprinkler System, Fenced in Yard, Additional storage shed and remote garage door. Great location close to Ponderosa Elementary, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a non-smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. To view this property, you must schedule a showing on our website at: https://www.coloradorpm.com/denver-boulder-rental-listings/. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. To view this property, you must schedule a showing on our website at: https://www.coloradorpm.com/denver-boulder-rental-listings/ No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Storage Shed Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 S Oakland St have any available units?
1775 S Oakland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 S Oakland St have?
Some of 1775 S Oakland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 S Oakland St currently offering any rent specials?
1775 S Oakland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 S Oakland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 S Oakland St is pet friendly.
Does 1775 S Oakland St offer parking?
Yes, 1775 S Oakland St offers parking.
Does 1775 S Oakland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 S Oakland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 S Oakland St have a pool?
No, 1775 S Oakland St does not have a pool.
Does 1775 S Oakland St have accessible units?
Yes, 1775 S Oakland St has accessible units.
Does 1775 S Oakland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 S Oakland St does not have units with dishwashers.

