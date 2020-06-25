1750 South Ouray Street

Amenities

Pretty bi-level house that has everything! Laminate flooring and open layout. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths, upgraded kitchen, wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer, finished basement, large deck, and fenced yard! Attached 1-car oversized garage. 1,852 finished square feet. Located in cul de sac. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, plenty of cabinetry, and pantry. Formal dining area and living room with mountain views! The garden level provides a separate living space great for roommates or family members. Enjoy a wood burning fireplace and lots of space for a den, office/flex space or family room along with two bedrooms and a full bath. Located near Buckley and Iliff, an easy walk to Iowa Elementary School, close to shopping at Aurora and Southlands mall, DTC, Anschutz Heath Center, restaurants and Horseshoe Park! Central AC. Full sized washer/dryer included. NO CATS. Non-Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and pet security deposit. Schools are Iowa, Mrachek, Gateway - Adams-Arapahoe 28 District. Available June 1st!!!!