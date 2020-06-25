All apartments in Aurora
1750 South Ouray Street

1750 South Ouray Street
Location

1750 South Ouray Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pretty bi-level house that has everything! Laminate flooring and open layout. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths, upgraded kitchen, wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer, finished basement, large deck, and fenced yard! Attached 1-car oversized garage. 1,852 finished square feet. Located in cul de sac. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, plenty of cabinetry, and pantry. Formal dining area and living room with mountain views! The garden level provides a separate living space great for roommates or family members. Enjoy a wood burning fireplace and lots of space for a den, office/flex space or family room along with two bedrooms and a full bath. Located near Buckley and Iliff, an easy walk to Iowa Elementary School, close to shopping at Aurora and Southlands mall, DTC, Anschutz Heath Center, restaurants and Horseshoe Park! Central AC. Full sized washer/dryer included. NO CATS. Non-Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and pet security deposit. Schools are Iowa, Mrachek, Gateway - Adams-Arapahoe 28 District. Available June 1st!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 South Ouray Street have any available units?
1750 South Ouray Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 South Ouray Street have?
Some of 1750 South Ouray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 South Ouray Street currently offering any rent specials?
1750 South Ouray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 South Ouray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 South Ouray Street is pet friendly.
Does 1750 South Ouray Street offer parking?
Yes, 1750 South Ouray Street offers parking.
Does 1750 South Ouray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 South Ouray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 South Ouray Street have a pool?
No, 1750 South Ouray Street does not have a pool.
Does 1750 South Ouray Street have accessible units?
No, 1750 South Ouray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 South Ouray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 South Ouray Street has units with dishwashers.
