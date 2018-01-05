All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17118 E Whitaker Dr #D
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

17118 E Whitaker Dr #D

17118 East Whitaker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17118 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated Studio that lives like a townhouse and seems bigger than it measures! - Available for a flexible lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Bright and updated studio condominium unit, which lives like a townhouse and bigger than it measures! The unit has a private bedroom area, open kitchen and living area. This home includes a full bathroom, stackable washer and dryer, and lots of closet and pantry space. There is a window AC unit and forced air heat. Enjoy the large covered patio area during the summers.

Located east of Cherry Creek State Park, you can get to the park in just 10 minutes and start hiking the many trails or enjoying water sports on the reservoir. There are plenty of shops and restaurants in easy walking distance or just a little way down Smokey Hill Road or Buckley Road.

Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent.
Tenant Responsible for Gas/Electric & Internet/Cable
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5140198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have any available units?
17118 E Whitaker Dr #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have?
Some of 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D currently offering any rent specials?
17118 E Whitaker Dr #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D is pet friendly.
Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D offer parking?
No, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D does not offer parking.
Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have a pool?
No, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D does not have a pool.
Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have accessible units?
No, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D does not have accessible units.
Does 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17118 E Whitaker Dr #D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College