17118 E Whitaker Dr #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Updated Studio that lives like a townhouse and seems bigger than it measures! - Available for a flexible lease!



Bright and updated studio condominium unit, which lives like a townhouse and bigger than it measures! The unit has a private bedroom area, open kitchen and living area. This home includes a full bathroom, stackable washer and dryer, and lots of closet and pantry space. There is a window AC unit and forced air heat. Enjoy the large covered patio area during the summers.



Located east of Cherry Creek State Park, you can get to the park in just 10 minutes and start hiking the many trails or enjoying water sports on the reservoir. There are plenty of shops and restaurants in easy walking distance or just a little way down Smokey Hill Road or Buckley Road.



Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent.

Tenant Responsible for Gas/Electric & Internet/Cable

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



