17102 East Mansfield Avenue

Come tour this great multi-level home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and a large backyard. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The living area has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a ceiling fan allowing for maximum comfort. Outside you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend from the spacious backyard, or dine outdoors on the deck. Tenants will also have access to a shed for storage. Tired of parking your car in the hot sun? Living in this home you will have a two car attached garage! You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Target, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Horizon Park, and several other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-225. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!



Pets - Yes with $300 refundable deposit

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Parking - 2 Car Attached



