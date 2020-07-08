All apartments in Aurora
17102 East Mansfield Avenue

17102 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17102 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great multi-level home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and a large backyard. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The living area has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a ceiling fan allowing for maximum comfort. Outside you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend from the spacious backyard, or dine outdoors on the deck. Tenants will also have access to a shed for storage. Tired of parking your car in the hot sun? Living in this home you will have a two car attached garage! You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Target, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Horizon Park, and several other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-225. You will not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets - Yes with $300 refundable deposit
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Parking - 2 Car Attached

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
17102 East Mansfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 17102 East Mansfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17102 East Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17102 East Mansfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17102 East Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17102 East Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17102 East Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

