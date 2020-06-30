1703 Kenton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood flooring, detached garage, fenced yard, corner lot across from Spencer Garret Park. Minutes from Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Lowry. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/petTenant is responsible for all utilities.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.