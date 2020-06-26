1688 Iola St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath near Anschutz Medical Campus - This recently updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features new paint, carpet and flooring. The main level features a large living area and a bright kitchen. Off the kitchen there is a wonderful nook with a built in desk. The master bedroom is located off of the main living area and has is own half bath. The second bedroom and a full bath are also located on the main level. Downstairs has another large living area with a built in bar, the third bedroom and an additional bathroom. There is also a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathroom

2 Car Detached Garage

Washer & Dryer hookups

New Interior paint

New carpet

New Flooring



Rent $1750

Deposit $1750



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



2 Year Lease required



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed



$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet



Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.



(RLNE5244260)