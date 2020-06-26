All apartments in Aurora
1688 Iola St

1688 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

1688 Iola Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath near Anschutz Medical Campus - This recently updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features new paint, carpet and flooring. The main level features a large living area and a bright kitchen. Off the kitchen there is a wonderful nook with a built in desk. The master bedroom is located off of the main living area and has is own half bath. The second bedroom and a full bath are also located on the main level. Downstairs has another large living area with a built in bar, the third bedroom and an additional bathroom. There is also a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Detached Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet
New Flooring

Rent $1750
Deposit $1750

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

(RLNE5244260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

