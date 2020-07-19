16571 East Villanova Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to the updated bi-level floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1,823 sq. ft. Beautiful kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinetry, and granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and additional bathroom on the lower level with additional living space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.