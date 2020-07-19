All apartments in Aurora
16571 East Villanova Place

Location

16571 East Villanova Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Kingsborough

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to the updated bi-level floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1,823 sq. ft. Beautiful kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinetry, and granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and additional bathroom on the lower level with additional living space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16571 East Villanova Place have any available units?
16571 East Villanova Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16571 East Villanova Place have?
Some of 16571 East Villanova Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16571 East Villanova Place currently offering any rent specials?
16571 East Villanova Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16571 East Villanova Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16571 East Villanova Place is pet friendly.
Does 16571 East Villanova Place offer parking?
No, 16571 East Villanova Place does not offer parking.
Does 16571 East Villanova Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16571 East Villanova Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16571 East Villanova Place have a pool?
No, 16571 East Villanova Place does not have a pool.
Does 16571 East Villanova Place have accessible units?
No, 16571 East Villanova Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16571 East Villanova Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16571 East Villanova Place does not have units with dishwashers.
