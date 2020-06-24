16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This well maintained 3-Bed Ranch Townhouse includes both a living room and dining room. The kitchen includes all major appliances with the rental (Fridge, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave and Range). No SHARED WALLS in the living space with the unit next door because the both garages connect the two units.



The bathroom is beautifully remodeled with modern tile and updated vanity. Unit includes small patio in a private fenced in backyard. This is the only exterior landscaping required of tenants. The yard maintenance is managed by HOA. Tenants are responsible for snow removal from driveway.



Tenant responsible for All utilities, except Trash and Water which is provided through HOA.



Property is located in a quiet part of the community in a cul-de-sac without a lot of traffic. This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district, rated one of the best districts in Metro Denver.



Tenant is responsible for furnace filter maintenance program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.



This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



Currently seeking an 18-month minimum lease.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://momento360.com/e/uc/694f631cf1804a449f2a8633032ff71b?utm_campaign=embed&utm_source=other&utm_medium=other