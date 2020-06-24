All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B

16369 E Radcliff Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16369 E Radcliff Pl, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This well maintained 3-Bed Ranch Townhouse includes both a living room and dining room. The kitchen includes all major appliances with the rental (Fridge, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave and Range). No SHARED WALLS in the living space with the unit next door because the both garages connect the two units.

The bathroom is beautifully remodeled with modern tile and updated vanity. Unit includes small patio in a private fenced in backyard. This is the only exterior landscaping required of tenants. The yard maintenance is managed by HOA. Tenants are responsible for snow removal from driveway.

Tenant responsible for All utilities, except Trash and Water which is provided through HOA.

Property is located in a quiet part of the community in a cul-de-sac without a lot of traffic. This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district, rated one of the best districts in Metro Denver.

Tenant is responsible for furnace filter maintenance program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.

This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

Currently seeking an 18-month minimum lease.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://momento360.com/e/uc/694f631cf1804a449f2a8633032ff71b?utm_campaign=embed&utm_source=other&utm_medium=other

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have any available units?
16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have?
Some of 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B offers parking.
Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have a pool?
No, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have accessible units?
No, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16369 E Radcliff Pl Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College