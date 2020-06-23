All apartments in Aurora
1625 Chester Street
1625 Chester Street

1625 Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Chester Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
1625 Chester is a duplex with 1627 Chester, 1625 Chester has two bedrooms, one very small.New paint. Nicely located. Home is clean and available NOW!. 15 month lease preferred . SHOWING APPOINTMENTS MADE BY EMAIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Chester Street have any available units?
1625 Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Chester Street have?
Some of 1625 Chester Street's amenities include pool, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Chester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1625 Chester Street offer parking?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Chester Street have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Chester Street has a pool.
Does 1625 Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
