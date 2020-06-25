1623 S Laredo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3BD, 2BA in Quiet Area - Property Id: 123716



3 BR, 2 BA

1750 Sq. Ft

Bi-level with basement

Open kitchen space with lots of light

Attached 2 car garage

Xeriscaped yard (no need for maintenance)

Right next to bike path and open space

Great view of wildlife: coyote, deer, rabbit, and birds (falcon, woodpecker, hawk, robin, etc)

Quiet neighborhood

Nest thermostat

Covered back porch

Pergola



Rental rate: $1950

Security deposit required

Includes Trash Service

Minimum of 1 year lease

Application fee: $35 to process all checks (background, criminal, eviction, credit, employment)

Pets- depends on the pet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123716

Property Id 123716



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4904048)