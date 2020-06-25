1623 S Laredo St

Amenities
3BD, 2BA in Quiet Area - Property Id: 123716
3 BR, 2 BA
1750 Sq. Ft
Bi-level with basement
Open kitchen space with lots of light
Attached 2 car garage
Xeriscaped yard (no need for maintenance)
Right next to bike path and open space
Great view of wildlife: coyote, deer, rabbit, and birds (falcon, woodpecker, hawk, robin, etc)
Quiet neighborhood
Nest thermostat
Covered back porch
Pergola
Rental rate: $1950
Security deposit required
Includes Trash Service
Minimum of 1 year lease
Application fee: $35 to process all checks (background, criminal, eviction, credit, employment)
Pets- depends on the pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123716
Property Id 123716
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4904048)