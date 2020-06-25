All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1623 S Laredo St

1623 South Laredo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1623 South Laredo Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3BD, 2BA in Quiet Area - Property Id: 123716

3 BR, 2 BA
1750 Sq. Ft
Bi-level with basement
Open kitchen space with lots of light
Attached 2 car garage
Xeriscaped yard (no need for maintenance)
Right next to bike path and open space
Great view of wildlife: coyote, deer, rabbit, and birds (falcon, woodpecker, hawk, robin, etc)
Quiet neighborhood
Nest thermostat
Covered back porch
Pergola

Rental rate: $1950
Security deposit required
Includes Trash Service
Minimum of 1 year lease
Application fee: $35 to process all checks (background, criminal, eviction, credit, employment)
Pets- depends on the pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123716
Property Id 123716

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4904048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 S Laredo St have any available units?
1623 S Laredo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 S Laredo St have?
Some of 1623 S Laredo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 S Laredo St currently offering any rent specials?
1623 S Laredo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 S Laredo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 S Laredo St is pet friendly.
Does 1623 S Laredo St offer parking?
Yes, 1623 S Laredo St offers parking.
Does 1623 S Laredo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 S Laredo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 S Laredo St have a pool?
No, 1623 S Laredo St does not have a pool.
Does 1623 S Laredo St have accessible units?
No, 1623 S Laredo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 S Laredo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 S Laredo St has units with dishwashers.
