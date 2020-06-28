16129 E Rice Pl Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the ever popular Sunburst community. Attached one car garage and two off-street parking spaces. Fenced-in patio and access to the greenbelt behind the property. With updated flooring, the main level includes a spacious bedroom, large living space, and kitchen with updated appliances. Large master suite with ample closet space closet along with a good sized third bedroom upstairs with remodeled bath. Laundry with washer & dryer included, quality windows and doors. Great location right by neighborhood park, close to shopping and public transportation. Award winning Cherry Creek Schools! Pride of ownership throughout. A rare find especially at this price point. Easy to just move in.



(RLNE5080904)