Aurora, CO
16129 E Rice Pl Unit B
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

16129 E Rice Pl Unit B

16129 East Rice Place · No Longer Available
Location

16129 East Rice Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the ever popular Sunburst community. Attached one car garage and two off-street parking spaces. Fenced-in patio and access to the greenbelt behind the property. With updated flooring, the main level includes a spacious bedroom, large living space, and kitchen with updated appliances. Large master suite with ample closet space closet along with a good sized third bedroom upstairs with remodeled bath. Laundry with washer & dryer included, quality windows and doors. Great location right by neighborhood park, close to shopping and public transportation. Award winning Cherry Creek Schools! Pride of ownership throughout. A rare find especially at this price point. Easy to just move in.

(RLNE5080904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have any available units?
16129 E Rice Pl Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have?
Some of 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
16129 E Rice Pl Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B offers parking.
Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have a pool?
No, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have accessible units?
No, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16129 E Rice Pl Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
