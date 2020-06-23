All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

1603 South Pagosa Court

1603 South Pagosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1603 South Pagosa Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 3,660 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Panorama, and Highland Hollows Park. Also nearby are Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 South Pagosa Court have any available units?
1603 South Pagosa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 South Pagosa Court have?
Some of 1603 South Pagosa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 South Pagosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1603 South Pagosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 South Pagosa Court pet-friendly?
No, 1603 South Pagosa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1603 South Pagosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 1603 South Pagosa Court offers parking.
Does 1603 South Pagosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 South Pagosa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 South Pagosa Court have a pool?
No, 1603 South Pagosa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1603 South Pagosa Court have accessible units?
No, 1603 South Pagosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 South Pagosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 South Pagosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.

