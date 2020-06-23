1603 South Pagosa Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 3,660 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Panorama, and Highland Hollows Park. Also nearby are Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



