Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15924 East Rice Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15924 East Rice Place

15924 East Rice Place · No Longer Available
Location

15924 East Rice Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Sunburst will welcome you with 1,092 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all appliances, including a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include hardwood laminate floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sunburst Park. Also nearby are McCarthy's Sports and Grill, Starbucks, Chipotle, Panda Express, VASA Fitness, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.

2 dogs 25 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per dog.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 East Rice Place have any available units?
15924 East Rice Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15924 East Rice Place have?
Some of 15924 East Rice Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 East Rice Place currently offering any rent specials?
15924 East Rice Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 East Rice Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15924 East Rice Place is pet friendly.
Does 15924 East Rice Place offer parking?
Yes, 15924 East Rice Place does offer parking.
Does 15924 East Rice Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15924 East Rice Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 East Rice Place have a pool?
No, 15924 East Rice Place does not have a pool.
Does 15924 East Rice Place have accessible units?
No, 15924 East Rice Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 East Rice Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15924 East Rice Place has units with dishwashers.
