15924 East Rice Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Sunburst will welcome you with 1,092 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all appliances, including a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include hardwood laminate floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sunburst Park. Also nearby are McCarthy's Sports and Grill, Starbucks, Chipotle, Panda Express, VASA Fitness, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.



2 dogs 25 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per dog.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.