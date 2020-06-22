All apartments in Aurora
159 E Del Mar Circle
159 E Del Mar Circle

159 North Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

159 North Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & Updated 4 bedroom home in heart of Aurora - Available for a flexible lease!

Located in the heart of Aurora, just 5 minutes to the Anschutz Medical Center, less than 10 minutes from the A-Line light rail, and 20 minute commute downtown.

This Beautiful 4bed/2.5bath includes Vaulted and Beamed Ceilings. Upon Entering you will Fall in Love with the Entry Way in this Unique and Updated Home. A touch of Country Charm in the City with Wood Grain Tile, Barn Doors. The Large Front Bay Window Overlooks the Park and the Most Amazing Panoramic Mountain Views. Spacious Kitchen with Open Shelving and Granite Counters is Perfect for the Home Chef. Two Car Garage and Additional off Street Parking.
A washer/dryer will be at the property for tenant use.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4576291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

