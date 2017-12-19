All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15827 West Dakota Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15827 West Dakota Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 8:55 AM

15827 West Dakota Avenue

15827 East Dakota Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Centretech
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15827 East Dakota Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

on-site laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This a fully furnished 1800SQF open loft style condo with 3 large bedrooms. Perfect for 2 or 3.

This mid-mod penthouse is within a unique converted convent with a rich history. It was the Nuns dormitory from 1955 to the 1970s. The convent was purchased in 1974 by the Church of Scientology to house its first congregation.

The decor throughout the apartment is new, retro and mid mod. It is meant to be fun, relaxed and comfortable. This apartment was created for short term guests in mind. It has everything someone would expect to have at home. Except for the vintage furnishings everything is brand spanking new.

This is a cleansed residence available for short and long term rental. You will find all the amenities without my personal belongings.

There are 3 bedrooms:
- King size and master bathroom
- Twin beds or Kind bed suite (as needed)
- Queen attached to 2nd bathroom
- Day bed in work room / laundry room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have any available units?
15827 West Dakota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15827 West Dakota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15827 West Dakota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15827 West Dakota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue offer parking?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have a pool?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15827 West Dakota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15827 West Dakota Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College