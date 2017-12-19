15827 West Dakota Avenue

Amenities

This a fully furnished 1800SQF open loft style condo with 3 large bedrooms. Perfect for 2 or 3.



This mid-mod penthouse is within a unique converted convent with a rich history. It was the Nuns dormitory from 1955 to the 1970s. The convent was purchased in 1974 by the Church of Scientology to house its first congregation.



The decor throughout the apartment is new, retro and mid mod. It is meant to be fun, relaxed and comfortable. This apartment was created for short term guests in mind. It has everything someone would expect to have at home. Except for the vintage furnishings everything is brand spanking new.



This is a cleansed residence available for short and long term rental. You will find all the amenities without my personal belongings.



There are 3 bedrooms:

- King size and master bathroom

- Twin beds or Kind bed suite (as needed)

- Queen attached to 2nd bathroom

- Day bed in work room / laundry room