1563 Nome St Adams County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* 2 beds, 1 bath, 750 sf with front and back door, Great location off Nome and Colfax with lots of amenities such as private entrance, yard, washer/dryer hookups and close to public transportation. - * Great location off Nome and Colfax with lots of amenities such as private entrance, yard, washer/dryer hookups and close to public transportation.

* $1000 + deposit

* 1563 Nome - close to Children's Hospital

* 2 beds, 1 bath, 750 sf with front and back door.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue Showings button.



(RLNE5471261)