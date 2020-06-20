All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

15539 East Jefferson Avenue

15539 East Jefferson Avenue · (720) 452-1152
Location

15539 East Jefferson Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15539 East Jefferson Avenue · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Four Bedroom Home in Cherry Creek School District - Available June 15th, 2020! - Come check out this spacious home in a convenient location at Chambers and Hampden. This property features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and 2,688 square feet of livable space. This home has recently updated carpets and paint that give the home an extra clean feel. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes tile flooring, all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large pantry. Two large living areas allow for maximum entertaining and lounging space and are complete with a fireplace in each. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the heavily shaded backyard, or dine outdoors from the back patio. The location of this home is unbeatable with Meadow Hills Golf Course, Skate City, Mission Viejo Park, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: 1 Dog under 50 Pounds
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer / Dryer Hook-ups
Additional Features/Amenities: N/A
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 2-car garage
School District: Cherry Creek

The property will be vacant on May 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
15539 East Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 15539 East Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15539 East Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15539 East Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15539 East Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15539 East Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15539 East Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
