15539 East Jefferson Avenue

Awesome Four Bedroom Home in Cherry Creek School District - Available June 15th, 2020! - Come check out this spacious home in a convenient location at Chambers and Hampden. This property features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and 2,688 square feet of livable space. This home has recently updated carpets and paint that give the home an extra clean feel. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes tile flooring, all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large pantry. Two large living areas allow for maximum entertaining and lounging space and are complete with a fireplace in each. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the heavily shaded backyard, or dine outdoors from the back patio. The location of this home is unbeatable with Meadow Hills Golf Course, Skate City, Mission Viejo Park, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: 1 Dog under 50 Pounds

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer / Dryer Hook-ups

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached 2-car garage

School District: Cherry Creek



The property will be vacant on May 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Cats Allowed



