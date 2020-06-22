15142 E. Batavia Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Townhome in Gated Community with 2-Car Garage - Includes a 2-Car garage. Walk to dining and shopping, bike to Star K Ranch. Easy access to Anschutz Medical Campus and Denver International Airport.



Miscellaneous Information



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*$60 water/ sewer fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is about 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4839943)