15142 E. Batavia Pl
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

15142 E. Batavia Pl

15142 East Batavia Place · No Longer Available
Location

15142 East Batavia Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Townhome in Gated Community with 2-Car Garage - Includes a 2-Car garage. Walk to dining and shopping, bike to Star K Ranch. Easy access to Anschutz Medical Campus and Denver International Airport.

Miscellaneous Information

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*$60 water/ sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is about 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have any available units?
15142 E. Batavia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have?
Some of 15142 E. Batavia Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15142 E. Batavia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15142 E. Batavia Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15142 E. Batavia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15142 E. Batavia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15142 E. Batavia Pl does offer parking.
Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15142 E. Batavia Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have a pool?
No, 15142 E. Batavia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have accessible units?
No, 15142 E. Batavia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15142 E. Batavia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15142 E. Batavia Pl has units with dishwashers.
