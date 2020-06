Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Nice unit in a nice complex with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this unit has a very spacious living room that leads to a balcony, fireplace, pool and tennis courts in complex present all. Brand new carpets have been installed and new paint on the walls. Located very close to major bus routes. Lots of shopping areas in the vicinity, including the Town Center of Aurora. Located next to Settler's Park and Village Greens Park.