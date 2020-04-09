All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14753 E Crestridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14753 E Crestridge Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14753 E Crestridge Drive

14753 East Cristridge Drive · (303) 930-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14753 East Cristridge Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14753 E Crestridge Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
14753 E Crestridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Brand New Living - This gorgeous, newly modeled townhome comes with an attached two car garage, two master bed and baths, brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced in yard, a porch, and a patio! Inside the coveted Cherry Creek School District the schools for this property are Sagebrush Elementary, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High. This two bedroom, three bathroom home offers plenty of space, boasting over 1300 square feet. Prewired for surround sound, hardwood floors, and only a couple of minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and the light rail R line! What an opportunity, you can live your best life here!

(RLNE4234843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have any available units?
14753 E Crestridge Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 14753 E Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14753 E Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14753 E Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14753 E Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14753 E Crestridge Drive has a pool.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14753 E Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14753 E Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14753 E Crestridge Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity