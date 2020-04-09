Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

14753 E Crestridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Brand New Living - This gorgeous, newly modeled townhome comes with an attached two car garage, two master bed and baths, brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fenced in yard, a porch, and a patio! Inside the coveted Cherry Creek School District the schools for this property are Sagebrush Elementary, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High. This two bedroom, three bathroom home offers plenty of space, boasting over 1300 square feet. Prewired for surround sound, hardwood floors, and only a couple of minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and the light rail R line! What an opportunity, you can live your best life here!



