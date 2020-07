Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

Great 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condominium. Fireplace, balcony, w/d hook ups, walk-in closet, off street parking, central location with easy access to I-225. Easy access to University and Children's Hospital. Next to the Town Center of Aurora where you will find lots of shopping and a variety of delicious food options. Must see!!!!