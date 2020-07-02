14700 E Kentucky Drive

Amenities

** February Rent FREE! ** Welcome to this newly updated 2nd story condo with open floor plan. Features include beautiful laminate wood flooring and rocked wood fireplace in the living room. Newer paint, light fixtures and bathroom vanities. Incredible kitchen with concrete countertops, new slow-close cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Storage closet and stackable washer /dryer included. Great views off the balcony and close to the community pool. Plenty of open parking for you and your guests. Located near light rail, mall, restaurants & shopping. Centrally located with easy access to I-225 & I70, easy commute to DIA & Buckley AFB. Water/sewer and trash included in the rent. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com