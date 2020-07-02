All apartments in Aurora
14700 E Kentucky Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

14700 E Kentucky Drive

14700 Sable Cove · No Longer Available
Location

14700 Sable Cove, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
** February Rent FREE! ** Welcome to this newly updated 2nd story condo with open floor plan. Features include beautiful laminate wood flooring and rocked wood fireplace in the living room. Newer paint, light fixtures and bathroom vanities. Incredible kitchen with concrete countertops, new slow-close cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Storage closet and stackable washer /dryer included. Great views off the balcony and close to the community pool. Plenty of open parking for you and your guests. Located near light rail, mall, restaurants & shopping. Centrally located with easy access to I-225 & I70, easy commute to DIA & Buckley AFB. Water/sewer and trash included in the rent. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

